Most of dredging work completed, says Mangaluru City Corporation

MANGALURU

22 May 2020 23:23 IST

NDRF team to arrive in the last week of this month

Mangaluru City Corporation is dredging 11 raja kaluves in the city at an estimated cost of ₹ 1.68 crore to be ready for the monsoon floods, according to corporation commissioner Shanady Ajith Kumar Hegde.

Speaking at a meeting of the District Disaster Management Authority at the office of the Deputy Commissioner here on Friday, he said that 80 % of the dredging works have been completed.

The corporation has opened a control room which will function round the clock to attend to complaints related to flooding and other rain-related issues. Each six wards will have a team to attend to emergency works. It has prepared 16 relief centres, he said.

Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B. Rupesh, who presided over the meeting, said that precautionary measures should be taken in the relief centres in view of COVID-19.

Ms. Rupesh said that an NDRF team will arrive in the district in the last week of May.

She asked officials to be prepared to face any emergencies during the monsoon.

Heavy rain and floods in some parts of the district last year had damaged infrastructure, mainly roads and bridges, and had affected life in the district.

She asked Tahsildars to identify spots where landslips could occur.

Precautionary measures should be taken in such places. People living in flood-prone and other dangerous places should be evacuated from their houses well in advance and they should be asked to shift to safety. If not, the Tahsildars should identify community halls, hostels and marriage halls to house such people temporarily, she said.

Ms. Rupesh said that the district administration will provide boats, life jackets, ropes and other equipment required to evacuate people during emergencies.

She asked representatives of oil marketing companies to respond without any delay in case of toppling of bullet tankers and any other road accidents involving their vehicles.

In some road accident cases previously, the companies did not take up relief measures at the expected speed, she said.

Selvamani R., Chief Executive Officer of the zilla panchayat, B.M. Laxmi Prasad, Superintendent of Police, Dakshina Kananda, Deputy Inspector-General S.B. Venkatesh, Commander, Indian Coast Guard, Karnataka, participated in the meeting.