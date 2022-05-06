Mosque authorities should think about lowering loudspeakers from towers, says Udupi MLA

Udupi MLA K. Raghupathi Bhat said on Friday that mosque authorities should think about lowering the loudspeakers from towers and instead use sound box whose volume would not disturb others.

Speaking to presspersons in Udupi the MLA said, ‘‘Azaan need not be heard by all on the streets. It is required to be heard by those who would have assembled inside the mosque to hold the prayer.’’

Asked about Sri Rama Sene chief Pramod Muthalik warning of playing ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ at a higher volume outside mosques if loudspeakers are not banned by the mosque authorities to comply with the court order, Mr. Bhat said that such a drastic measure by the right-wing organisation may lead to clashes.

He said that some of the mosque authorities in Udupi district have already lowered the volume of the loudspeakers. Even then there is always a possibility of mosque authorities reverting to the old practice in future, he said.

Stating that high decibel issue was not limited to the Muslim community alone, he said that earlier Hindus had opposed when ‘Suprabhataham’ was played early in the morning at places of worship in high volume.

“All people, including Hindus, Muslims, and Christians, should use the sound box and not loudspeakers to be placed on a tower,’’ Mr. Bhat said.