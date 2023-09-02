HamberMenu
‘Mosaru kudike’ at Kadri Manjunatha temple on September 7

September 02, 2023 07:17 am | Updated 07:17 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Sri Krishna Janma Mahotsava Samiti, Kadri, will organise its 54th annual ‘mosaru kudike’ on the occasion of Sri Krishna Janmasthami on September 7 on the premises of Kadri Manjunatha temple at 4 p.m.

Addressing presspersons here on Friday, vice-president of the samiti, Sudhakar Rao Pejawara, said ‘kunita bhajan’ competition (singing bhajans while dancing) will be held on the day from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Each team will be given 20 minutes to participate. There will be cultural programmes during the ‘mosaru kudike’.

