Mortal remains to be taken to Udupi

Final rites in the Hosur Road cemetery in Bengaluru

The mortal remains of the senior Congress leader Oscar Fernandes will be taken by road from the Father Muller mortuary to Udupi at 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

They will reach the Mother of Sorrows Church in Udupi at 9.30 a.m. where prayers will be held till 10 a.m.

They will then be taken to Mr. Fernandes’ ancestral house and then to the Udupi District Congress Office, where they will be kept for public viewing till 1 p.m.

They will be brought by road to the District Congress Office in Mangaluru at 3 p.m. where people can pay homage till 5 p.m.

On Wednesday morning, a mass will be held at Milagres Church in Mangaluru before the body is airlifted to Bengaluru in the evening. The body will be kept for public viewing at the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee office between 10 a.m. and noon on Thursday and then moved to St. Patrick’s Church in Bengaluru for the final rites.

The body will be buried in the Hosur Road cemetery, said KPCC Working President Saleem Ahmed in a press release.