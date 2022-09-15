More women keen on starting home-based food enterprises: ZP project director

ADVERTISEMENT

More women were keen to start home-based food enterprises with 2,820 beneficiaries applying for Prime Minister’s Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME) Scheme in the current fiscal in the district, said Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat Project Director H.R. Naik.

He was speaking at a training workshop for members of Sanjeevini self-help group organised by the ZP, skill development, entrepreneurship and livelihood department on the subjects of Food Safety and Standards Authority of India, GST, Mudra and PMFME here on Wednesday. He said women below poverty line were being given training through SHGs for their economic empowerment. As many as 134 women were qualified to drive Swatchata Vahini vehicles while many have benefited under PMFME availing Rs. 4,000 initial funding. While the state government has declared the current fiscal as the livelihood year, 40 women were issued FSSAI certificates for their micro food industry, Mr. Naik said.

The process of marketing home made food products online has already commenced while the products were being packed and branded in collaboration with the United Nations Development Project. Taluk level resource persons were collecting details as to supporting non-agricultural based enterprises and providing marketing support, he said.

Speaking after inaugurating the workshop, zilla panchayat CEO Kumara said women could become economically empowered if they become proactive in the home-based food enterprises. Demand for quality food was increasing since over a decade, he said urging women to exploit the demand. Rural women were brought under Sanjeevini SHGs thereby providing employment for every family. The Sanjeevini-Karnataka State Rural Livelihood Development Project has implemented several programmes in this direction.

Mr. Kumara said there were 223 and 886 SHG federations at gram panchayat and ward-levels respectively in the district comprising 5,806 individual SHGs with 67,149 members. There were also 125 farmers producers organisations with every group being given ₹ 1.5 lakh grant. Minor forest produces were being segregated, value added and marketed through three centres in the district while Sanjeevini SHG members were managing 162 solid waste management centres.

On the occasion, Mr. Kumara presented FSSAI certificates to 10 members of SHGs who have registered under PMFME scheme.