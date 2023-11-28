More than a year on, 187 rain-damaged properties not repaired or restored in Mangaluru, says Mayor

November 28, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - MANGALURU

In all, 187 properties damaged in rains under the jurisdiction of the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) in 2022 are yet to be restored or repaired as the contractors are not sure about the State government releasing money.

The matter came to the fore during the phone-in programme of Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur here on Tuesday.

After a woman from Capitaniyo called up the Mayor requesting the corporation to restore the retaining wall collapsed in her private property, Mr. Shetty told presspersons that work orders, to take up 187 projects at a cost of ₹20 crore, had been issued to the respective contractors selected through bidding.

None of the projects have been completed as the contractors are not sure of getting money from the government for completing the projects.

Some contractors who started the projects have left them mid-way without completing them. Hence the status quo of properties damaged in rains a year ago continues.

The Mayor said that the corporation sought ₹42.63 crore from the government for repairing or restoring 406 properties damaged in rains during 2023.

As the government is yet to approve this proposal no bids have been invited to take up the projects. Of 406 projects proposed, the Congress in the corporation council proposed 55.

Of the remaining projects, Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyasa Kamath proposed 262 and Mangaluru City North MLA Y. Bharat Shetty proposed 85, he said.

To the woman from Capitaniyo, the Mayor said that since the retaining wall of the private property has been collapsed the civic body may not be able to take up the particular work.

Mr. Shetty said that of 23 complaints received in the last phone-in programme, 20 were addressed.

Of the remaining three complaints, one was related to the underground drainage (UGD) problem, another pertained to laying a concrete road, and the third one was a demand for asphalting a road. They could not be attended immediately as they required more funds.