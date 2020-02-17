More than 30 injured in three accidents

More than 30 persons were injured in three bus accidents in Dakshina Kannada on Sunday. In all, 10 were injured after a mini bus overturned while negotiating a curve in Addahole, near Shiradi Ghat, on National Highway 75 in the morning.

According to Uppinangady Police, there were 20 persons in the mini bus on its way from Sakleshpur to Puttur. The driver of the bus failed to control the vehicle after its wheel-axle broke.

Passers-by and local residents rushed to the spot and arranged to send the injured to a nearby private hospital. Two persons, who suffered injuries on the head, were shifted to a private hospital in Mangaluru, the police said. A case of rash and negligent driving has been booked against the mini bus driver, the police added.

In the other incident at Kalpane on BC Road-Polali Road in Bantwal taluk, a bus fell into a gorge after hitting the rear portion of another bus, in the afternoon.

The bus that fell into the gorge was ferrying people from a marriage ceremony. After this bus hit the other one, the driver of latter bus lost control and it overturned. More than 20 people were injured in this accident. Of these, three who suffered serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals in Mangaluru, the police said. In the third incident at Peradkka, near Mardala under Kadaba Police limits, a bus overturned on Subrahmanya-Dharmasthala Road in the morning. It was operating on the Bengaluru-Dharmasthala-Kukke Subrahmanya route. The bus overturned as the driver lost control while negotiating a curve. There were 35 passengers in the bus and all of them suffered minor injuries.