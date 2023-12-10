More than 13,000 cases settled in Dakshina Kannada during Lok Adalat

December 10, 2023 10:26 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST - MANGALURU

The reunion of two couples who had filed divorce petitions and payment of ₹63.07 lakh to Canara Bank in a commercial execution case of 2022 were among the highlights of the 13,618 cases settled during the National Lok Adalat held in courts in Mangaluru and other parts of Dakshina Kannada on Saturday.

As many as 4,790 cases pending for trial before the courts were disposed and the settlement amount was estimated at ₹14.84 crore. A total of 8,828 of the 11,654 pre-litigation suits were settled and the settlement amount was put at ₹2.09 crore.

Among the cases settled included a 10-year-old partition suit and a five-year-old cheating case. An amount of ₹24 lakh was paid and the 9th JMFC Court closed a cheque bounce case that was filed in August 2023. Principal District and Sessions Judge Ravindra M Joshi awarded Illijabed Ekka and her three children compensation of ₹21.5 lakh in connection with the claim petition related to death of her husband Nowas Ekka following fall from a bus at B.C. Road bus stand in September 2022.

A total of 236 motor vehicle accident claim petitions were disposed off and the total compensation awarded was ₹8.37 crore. As many as 195 cheque bounce cases were disposed off and settlement amount was ₹3.4 crore. A total of 72 other execution cases were settled and the settlement amount was ₹1.61 crore. Among other cases disposed included 57 criminal compoundable offence cases; 41 partition suits; 23 matrimonial disputes; 91 other civil cases; and 3,883 petty cases filed under namely Karnataka Police Act and Disaster Management Act.

Of the 8,828 pre-litigation cases that were disposed included 8,469 traffic challan petty cases, 140 bank suits, 52 money recovery suits, 99 revenue cases and 49 water bill cases, said a release by Dakshina Kannada District Legal Services Authority.

