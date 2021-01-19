More than 1,000 health workers vaccinated in twin districts

MANGALURU

19 January 2021 01:08 IST

As many as 1,006 health workers received COVID-19 vaccine jab in Dakshina Kannada, while 48 received it in Udupi on Monday. The response for vaccination in Dakshina Kannada was far better to the one noticed on the first day of the first phase of vaccination on Saturday.

“A good number of health workers contacted me to know my condition. Two doctors, who were among health workers who received vaccine on Saturday, and me are fine. We are not having any complications following the jab,” said urologist Sadananda Poojary from the Government Wenlock Hospital.

Professor and Head of Department of Cardiology, Kasturba Medical College, Mangaluru, K. Padmanabha Kamath, who took covishield vaccine at the KMC Hospital in Mangaluru on Monday, said, “I believe we doctors who are the frontline in this battle should lead from the front in alleviating all the fear and allaying the doubts from the minds of our patients. I have fulfilled that today.”

