‘More than 1,000 advised home quarantine in DK’

Mangaluru

21 March 2020 00:36 IST

Reduce non-essential travel: DC

The number of persons advised home quarantine in Dakshina Kannada to prevent the community spreading of COVID-19 has crossed more than 1,000, according to Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B. Rupesh.

Speaking at a ‘meet the press’, organised by the Dakshina Kannada Union of Working Journalists here on Friday, she appealed to those who have been advised home quarantine to remain at home for 14 days without moving around.

She said that the district administration is calling each one daily to enquire about their health.

She also appealed to the people to cut down on non-essential travel.

Maintaining social distance is equally important, she said, adding that “self restraint is needed” to help to curb the community spread of COVID-19.

The caretakers of those who have returned from abroad should take precautions, the Deputy Commissioner said.

Ms. Rupesh said that the government’s decision to close down the international operations of flights from March 22 is a good decision and will help a lot. The number persons under home quarantine in the district is likely to go up to 2,000 as international flight services will be there till Saturday.

She said that all medical college hospitals in the district have been directed to reserve a 20-bed quarantine ward and a 2-bed critical unit to deal with COVID-19 cases. Government Wenlock Hospital has a 10-bed isolation ward. In addition, 10 beds will be reserved in the AYUSH building which is under construction next to the same hospital building now.

If anybody is found positive, such person needed treatment for 28 days. The patient will be discharged after testing the throat swab samples again, she said.

B.V. Rajesh, District Health and Family Welfare Officer, said that people can consume properly baked meat. It should be baked for about 20 minutes.

The COVID-19 patients are given symptomatic treatment as no medicine is available now for it.