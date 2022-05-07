More streetvendors should benefit from increase in loan amount: Shobha Karandlaje

While asking more streetvendors to use the benefit of Swa-Nidhi loan scheme where the loan amount has been increased to ₹50,000, Union Minister of State for Agriculture Shobha Karandlaje on Saturday said that action will be taken against private banks which are not processing applications under the scheme.

Chairing the district development coordination and monitoring committee meeting in Udupi, Ms. Karandlaje said that streetvendors, who are more in number in urban areas, should use the benefit of increase in the quantum of loan amount under the scheme and develop their business. As many 3,500 streetvendors of Udupi district have availed themselves of the scheme in the 2021-22 fiscal year

The Union Minister said she will write to the Finance Minister about private banks that are not processing the Swa-Nidhi scheme applications. She asked officials to withdraw deposits from such private banks.

Asking officials to work towards reaching to schemes and initiatives of the Central Government to the people, Ms. Karandlaje praised the work done by the Udupi district administration in creating 9.25 lakh man days of work under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act this year. The district administration was given a target of 7 lakh man days. The district administration has taken up community works like removing silt from lakes and digging open wells and also some private works under this Act, she said.

The MP asked Railway officials to take up, at the earliest, works related to improvement of basic facilities at the Udupi and Kundapur railway stations.

National Highways Authority of India officials were asked to take up pending highway improvement works and take measures to reduce accidents at 30 blackspots identified on the national highways. Construction of bridges at Katpady and Ambalpady and junction improvement work at Santekatte should be taken up on priority, she said.

MLAs Sukumar Shetty and Lalji Mendon, chairman of coastal development authority Mattaru Ratnakar Hegde, Deputy Commissioner M. Kurma Rao, and Udupi Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Naveen Bhat participated in the meeting.