More space in new residential quarters for pourakarmikas

‘As much as 60 % of beneficiaries have agreed to move in’

Responding to the demand for more floor area for their quarters, the Mangaluru City Corporation has proposed to increase floor area for the 32 one-bedroom apartments to be constructed in the second phase of the construction of quarters for pourakarmikas, corporation Commissioner Akshy Sridhar said here on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the pourakarmika Day, Mr. Sridhar said that the floor area of each house will be increased from 303 sq ft to 505 sq ft. The second phase of quarters construction will be taken up shortly after the completion of allocation of 32 quarters constructed in the first phase.

The corporation also needs to resolve the issue about retired pourakarmikas staying in the old quarters that needs to be brought down to build the new quarters in the second phase. Retired pourakarminkas are not eligible for quarters, he said.

It was in 2015 that the corporation took up the first phase of constructing 32 ground plus three floor quarters at Mahakalipadpu at an estimated cost of ₹ 2.40 crore. These houses are now ready for occupation.

Mr. Sridhar said that 60 % of the 32 beneficiaries have agreed to move to the new quarters. The remaining 40 % are not willing as they say that the houses were too small for their requirement. “ We are in talks with them and hope to resolve it,” he said. Senior councillor Premanand Shetty said that increase in the floor area of houses in the second phase entails increase in the per unit cost from ₹ 7 lakh to ₹ 11 lakh. “The corporation will bear this additional sum from the 24.1% funds earmarked for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes welfare,” he said. And, the third phase of construction of 32 quarters will be taken up shortly, he added.

Earlier, speaking at the function, Mr. Sridhar commended the services of pourakarmikas of the corporation and those attached to Antony Waste Management Cell Private Limited for keeping the streets of the city clean. He said that steps are being taken to repair the 12 ward offices and provide proper change room facility for pourakarmikas. The corporation is considering replicating the model of the Bruhat Benglauru Mahanagara Palike and have a mobile change room facility.