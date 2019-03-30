More ‘Sakhi’ booths to be set up: Korlapati

Hephsiba Rani Korlapati, Deputy Commissioner, said on Friday that since women voters are more than men voters in Udupi-Chikkamagaluru parliamentary constituency, more booths supervised by women officers and staff will be provided in the constituency.

Addressing presspersons here, Ms. Korlapati said that this was being done on the suggestion of Krishna Kunal, General Observer for the constituency appointed by the Election Commission of India.

The officers and personnel in these booths called ‘Sakhi’ booths will be women.

It has been planned to set up over 30 such booths in the constituency.

‘Ethnic booths’

As many as three ‘ethnic’ booths will be set up in hilly and backward areas, where the number of votes from Scheduled Tribes was more. Three booths will be manned by officers and staff, who are differently-abled.

Training

Two rounds of training would be given to the polling officers and staff of these booths on March 31 and April 7 in the respective Assembly constituencies.

The persons possessing arms had been directed to deposit their arms in the nearest police stations.

Of the 4,630 persons having permits for possessing arms in the district, 3,693 had already deposited them. The Election Commission of India had appointed three observers for the Udupi-Chikkamagaluru constituency.

They are Mr. Krishna Kunal as General Observer (Ph: 8277013878), Sandeep Prakash Karnik as Police Observer (8277013926) and Mallikarjun Utture as Expenditure Observer (8277013973), Ms. Korlapati said. Vidya Kumari, Additional Deputy Commissioner, was present.