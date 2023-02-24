ADVERTISEMENT

More research on Sanskrit needed, says MLA

February 24, 2023 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Mangaluru City North MLA Y. Bharat Shetty said on Friday that there is a need to conduct more research in the field of Sanskrit to bring out the hidden Indian Knowledge System.

He was speaking at the inaugural session of the three-day world conference on ‘Contribution of Indian knowledge and Sanskrit to humanity’ at Srinivas Universtiy, Mukka near Surathkal.

“It is a pleasure for students to learn about the achievements of the ancestors through the conference. Sanskrit has remained in the roots of Indians,” he said.

Seer of Udupi Kaniyoor Mutt Vidyavallabha Tirtha who inaugurated the conference and released a souvenior said that Sanskrit has contributed enough knowledge to the world.

The chairman of New Mangalore Port Authority A. V. Ramana said that Sanskrit is the language of science and technology and the backbone of India.

The Chancellor of the university A. Raghavendra Rao presided.

