More rain forecast

MANGALURU

12 July 2021 19:59 IST

The weathermen have forecast more rain in the coming days with the coast expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall till Saturday.

A communique here from Udupi district administration quoting India Meteorological Department as saying said that heavy to very heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of coastal region. Rainfall is expected to exceed 64.5 mm to 115.6 mm till July 17.

The coastal region has been receiving copious rainfall since a week after the revival of monsoon. Rivers, rivulets and streams are flowing to their full capacity following heavy rain even as temperatures have come down.

Advertising

Advertising

The Meteorological Department has said that strong winds with speeds reaching 50 kmph and gusting to 60 kmph are likely over the coast on Tuesday. Fishermen have been asked not to venture into the sea during the period. The Arabian Sea is also likely to witness high waves, ranging from 2.5 m to 3.9 m till Tuesday midnight across the coast.