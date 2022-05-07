More leaders from other parties will join BJP in Karnataka: Shobha Karandlaje

The development-oriented work culture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his corruption-free administration, and India’s current standing among the nations are among the factors that are influencing people’s decision to join the BJP, says Minister

Union Minister of State for Agriculture Shobha Karandlaje on Saturday [May 7] said in Udupi that more leaders from other parties are set to join the Bharatiya Janata Party in the State in the next few days.

Taking to reporters on the sidelines of a function to lay the foundation stone for developing ‘Smrithi Vana’ in memory of the late Vishwesha Tirtha, seer of Pejawar Mutt, in Neelavara in Udupi district, Ms. Karandlaje said many leaders have expressed their willingness to join the BJP.

“In the next few days you will be seeing many from the Congress joining the BJP,” she said.

The development-oriented work culture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his corruption-free administration, and India’s current standing among the nations are among the factors that are influencing people’s decision to join the BJP.

In Karnataka, there are internal squabbles among the Congress leaders and the party has no national leader to lead the party. “This is making the Congress leaders move towards the BJP,” she said.

Ms. Karandlaje said the doors of the BJP are open to all those who believe in the party’s ideology. “Except for those with grave criminal charges, all others are welcome to our party,” she said.

The Karnataka Government, she said, has taken serious note of instances of groups raising ‘Pakistan zindabad’ slogans in different parts of the State. The National Investigation Agency is investigating into cases registered in this regard in Shivamogga, Hubballi, D.J. Halli in Bengaluru, and in Hunsur of Mysuru district.

The NIA was also investigating into the recent murder of Bajrang Dal activist Harsha in Shivamogga. The NIA is carefully gathering evidence about these incidents and finding out those responsible, she said.