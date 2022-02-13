More land to be acquired to spawn big industries in Yadgir

It will extend up to 7,000 acres, says Higher Education Minister

Minister for Higher Education C.N. Ashwath Narayan, the former Minister Baburao Chinchansur and Deputy Commissioner R. Ragapriya during the inauguration of the newly-established GTTC in the Kadechur-Badiyal Industrial Area of Yadgir district on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Minister for Higher Education, IT/BT, Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood C.N. Ashwath Narayan has said that the State Government has already acquired 3,300 acres of land to set up industries in the Kadechur-Badiyal Industrial Area in Yadgir district and now it is planning to acquire more land extending up to 7,000 acres to bring big industries here as the Union Government will release financial aid of ₹1,000 crore for providing common facilities for the proposed industries.

He was addressing a gathering after inaugurating the newly established Government Tool Room and Training Centre (GTTC) in the industrial area on Sunday.

The GTTC campus was established at a cost of ₹17 crore and at least 120 students are going out after getting necessary skill training there. The Government has entered into an agreement with a France-based company, Dassault Aviation. And, it has been planned to establish a centre of excellence to provide completely trained and skilled candidates to the local industries, the Minister said.

A four-year course in tools and die making and mechatronics will be launched. Apart from this, short-term courses for turner, miller, grinder, solid works, Unigraphics, Auto CAD, master cam and CAD CAM will be introduced. Nearly 400 candidates will get free training every year and those who get training at the GTTC will surely get jobs in industries. Candidates who will undergo long-term courses will be sanctioned ₹15,000 training allowance, Dr. Ashwath Narayan said.

The former Minister and Chairman of Nijasharana Ambigara Chowdaiah Development Board Baburao Chinchansur, Managing Director of GTTC Raghavendra, Chairman of CADA Sharanappa Talawar and Deputy Commissioner R. Ragapriya and others were present.