More KSRTC buses hit the road

While more KSRTC buses began operating in Dakshina Kannada on Sunday, district in-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary has appealed to KSRTC employees to stop their ongoing agitation and come forward for talks with the State government for a resolution to their issues.

Meanwhile, a communiqué from KSRTC said that all buses, including Karnataka Sarige, Rajahamsa, Non-AC Sleeper, Volvo, Volvo Multi Axle and Dream Class, from KSRTC Mangaluru Depot No 2 were operated on Sunday. They included services to Tirupati, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Ernakulam, Mantralayam, Bengaluru, Mysuru and Karwar.

In a statement, Mr. Poojary said that of the total 480 buses from Mangaluru Division, 140 buses operated on Saturday. The services of 200 buses were made available on Sunday. As many as 45 KSRTC buses operated from Puttur Division on Saturday and the number went up to 75 on Sunday. These buses were operated towards Bengaluru, Mysuru, Shivamogga and Madikeri.

Mr. Poojary said that efforts were being made by officials from KSRTC Mangaluru and Puttur divisions to operationalise more KSRTC buses and provide better services to people. While lauding KSRTC personnel who have joined duty, Mr. Poojary called upon the agitating personnel to join hands with the State government to tide over this difficult time caused by COVID-19.