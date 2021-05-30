More funds promised for panchayats keeping villages free of pandemic

MANGALURU

Minister for Muzrai and Backward Classes Development Kota Srinivas Poojari on Saturday said that he will arrange to get additional funds released to those gram panchayats that completely free villages from COVID-19. This will be done after discussions with the Chief Minister.

Mr. Poojari was interacting with members of village-level task forces from Hebri and Karkala taluks through video conference from the office of the Udupi Deputy Commissioner at Rajatadri, Manipal.

He urged the task force members from 36 gram panchayats of the two taluks to work effectively to contain the pandemic and asked ASHAs and anganwadi workers to visit households of the infected everyday to check their health condition. Task force members should get those having severe symptoms of the infection admitted to hospitals immediately.

The Minister said that task forces are capable of containing the spread of the infection as desired by the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister. The gram panchayats that could completely contain the spread of the pandemic by taking strict measures will get additional funds for development works, after discussion with the Chief Minister. He asked the task force members to stamp the palms of infected persons so as to discourage their movement outside the containment area.

Joining the meeting from his Bengaluru office, Karkala MLA Sunil Kumar said that every gram panchayat is being given medical kits and pulse oximeters from his MLA LAD funds and these should be used appropriately.

Deputy Commissioner G. Jagadeesha said that the Miyar Gram Panchayat has become a model to others by taking effective steps to contain the infection.

Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Y. Naveen Bhat asked the task force members to ensure no crowding takes place at vaccination centres.