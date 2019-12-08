More funds for vented dams, endosulfan victims: Yediyurappa

While promising more funds for the construction of vented dams under the Paschima Vahini project in Dakshina Kannada, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa said here on Sunday that additional grants will also be released for the welfare of endosulfan victims.

Speaking at a function organised to lay the foundation stone for taking up development projects, estimated at ₹347 crore in Belthangady taluk, Mr. Yediyurappa said that earlier the State government had released funds for the welfare of endosulfan victims following an initiative taken by the Shobha Karandlaje, MP. “We will release more funds.”

In his address earlier, Harish Poonja, Belthangady MLA, sought funds for the Paschima Vahini Project and for managing endosulfan care centres. The Chief Minister agreed to release ₹2 crore for the construction of autorickshaw shelters in Belthangady taluk.

Expressing his confidence of winning at least 13 of the 15 Assembly seats that went to bypolls on December 5, the Chief Minister said that the results will end the instability and enable him to provide a development oriented government for the next three-and-a-half years.

“My dream is to make Karnataka a model State in the next three-and-a-half years. I will promise to complete the works that the MLAs want me to do. We have decided to win about 150 seats in the next Assembly elections,” he said.

The Chief Minister announced a compensation of ₹3 lakh to each of the three labourers who died after the earth caved in at Odiyur in Bantwal taluk in Dakshina Kannada on Saturday.

He said ₹1 lakh will be released to the injured labourer, who was rescued from the site.

Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B. Rupesh has been directed to provide necessary assistance for his treatment, he said.

Mr. Yeddiyurappa also announced that a new Kaniyoor Hobli will be created in Belthangady taluk.

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that funds will be released for the construction of a new building for Dharmasthala police station.

The Karnataka Police Housing Corporation will be asked to build quarters for police in Belthangady, he said. Public Works Department Minister Govind Karjol also spoke.

Earlier, Mr. Yeddiyurappa and other Cabinet ministers had darshan of Manjunatha in Dharmasthala.