ADVERTISEMENT

More focus on beach cleanliness, says DC

January 01, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - MANGALURU

Raviprasada K 6778

Deputy Commissioner M.R. Ravi Kumar checking the quality of food at an eatery at Panambur beach, in Mangaluru on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner M.R. Ravi Kumar said on Sunday that more attention will be given maintaining the cleanliness of beaches and creating infrastructural facilities on beaches as they had the potential to promote tourism.

He was speaking after inaugurating the Panambur beach cleaning programme organised by the district administration, Dakshina Kannada Union of Working Journalists, Mangaluru City Corporation, Shakthi Group of Education Institutes and Mangaluru chapter of the Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Association of India.

The beaches of coastal belt attract tourists not only from within the country but also from abroad. Hence, the government is creating more investment opportunities to promote beach tourism, he said, adding that mass involvement in beach cleanliness activities is a good model.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Pushparaj Jain, president, Mangaluru chapter of CREDAI, Srinivas Nayak Indaje, president, Dakshina Kannada Union of Working Journalists, Ramesh, administrator, Shakthi Group of Education Institutes were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US