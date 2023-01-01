HamberMenu
More focus on beach cleanliness, says DC

January 01, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - MANGALURU

Raviprasada K 6778
Deputy Commissioner M.R. Ravi Kumar checking the quality of food at an eatery at Panambur beach, in Mangaluru on Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner M.R. Ravi Kumar checking the quality of food at an eatery at Panambur beach, in Mangaluru on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner M.R. Ravi Kumar said on Sunday that more attention will be given maintaining the cleanliness of beaches and creating infrastructural facilities on beaches as they had the potential to promote tourism.

He was speaking after inaugurating the Panambur beach cleaning programme organised by the district administration, Dakshina Kannada Union of Working Journalists, Mangaluru City Corporation, Shakthi Group of Education Institutes and Mangaluru chapter of the Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Association of India.

The beaches of coastal belt attract tourists not only from within the country but also from abroad. Hence, the government is creating more investment opportunities to promote beach tourism, he said, adding that mass involvement in beach cleanliness activities is a good model.

Pushparaj Jain, president, Mangaluru chapter of CREDAI, Srinivas Nayak Indaje, president, Dakshina Kannada Union of Working Journalists, Ramesh, administrator, Shakthi Group of Education Institutes were present.

