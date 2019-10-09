More expected from Centre for flood relief: BJP

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) district unit president Mattar Ratnakar Hegde said on Tuesday that an additional amount of ₹ 3,000 crore was expected from the Union government to the State for flood relief and rehabilitation.

Addressing presspersons here, Mr. Hegde said that the Union government had already given ₹ 1,200 crore for flood relief in the districts of North Karnataka. The delay in getting funds for flood relief and rehabilitation was due to NDRF norms, which made it imperative on the State government to first send its estimates of the damage caused during floods. The Union government was mulling changes in the NDRF norms to make it simpler to release funds during natural calamities, he said.

The State government had already released funds from its Exchequer for flood relief. An amount of ₹ 1 lakh each was being given to four lakh affected persons in the flood-hit districts. The State would provide ₹ 5 lakh for those who had lost their houses. An amount of ₹ 500 crore had been released for the repair of roads that were damaged during floods in the State, he said.

Udupi district has been given an amount of ₹ 25 crore for the damage caused by rain. It was mostly roads and agricultural land that suffered damage due to rain. “We will urge the State government to increase the compensation for crop loss suffered by farmers,” he said.

Sand removal

Sand removal had started in the district after two years. Already permits had been given to 121 permit holders to remove sand in Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) areas. About 25 more persons were likely to be given permits to remove sand soon. Sand removal was expected to be started shortly in the non-CRZ areas in Kundapur and Karkala regions of the district, he said.

Tourism development

An amount of ₹ 8 crore had been released by the State government for the development of various tourist spots in the district. The tri-monthly Karnataka Development Programme (KDP) meeting to be chaired by Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai was likely to be held here on October 16, Mr. Hegde said.

Yashpal Suvarna, Prabhahakar Poojary, Ravi Amin, BJP leaders, were present.