More drug peddlers operating in Mangaluru identified for preventive detention

Moving forward with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s call to take stringent action against those continuing with drug peddling in Dakshina Kannada, the city police have proposed that the government invoke provisions of the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic and Psychotropic Substances (PIT NDPS) Act and put two habitual drug peddlers under preventive detention.

The city police have identified more drug peddlers against whom the PIT NDPS Act will be invoked.

Giving an update on the ongoing “Drug-free Mangaluru” campaign, initiated by the city police since June 15, Police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R. Jain told The Hindu that it is the first time that the city police are invoking provisions of PIT NDPS against the drug peddlers.

“We have already proposed for preventive detention of two persons. These two persons are presently in judicial custody,” he said and added: “We have identified more persons against whom PIT NDPS will be invoked.”

Similar to the Goonda Act (Karnataka Prevention of Dangerous Activities of Bootleggers, Drug offenders, Gamblers, Goondas, (Immoral Traffic Offenders, Slum grabbers and video or audio pirates) Act, 1985), offenders can be placed under preventive detention for a period of one year.

Unlike the Goonda Act, where the preventive detention order is passed by the Police Commissioner, the preventive detention orders under PIT NDPS is passed by Additional Director-General of Police (Law and Order). These orders are reviewed by advisory committee comprising High Court judges, he said.

Mr. Jain said so far this year 299 persons have been booked in connection with 243 cases registered for consumption of narcotic drugs, which is an offence under Section 27 (B) of NDPS Act. Of the 299 persons, 188 persons were booked since June 15.

These accused persons and those booked for drug consumption in the past, in all about 800 people, have been counselled at the police stations since July 15.

Nearly 40% of 188 persons were those staying in 360 paying guest accommodations and private hostels, which were searched during the period.

So far this year, 106 drug peddlers have been arrested in connection with 52 cases, and ₹1.01 crore of narcotic drugs have been seized.

Of the 52 cases, 38 were booked in the last two months and 72 drug peddlers were arrested.

Of the drugs that were seized, included 1 kg of MDMA synthetic drug, 200 kg of cannabis, 108 kg of cannabis laced chocolates, and 750 grams of charas.

To screen people consuming MDMA and other drugs, the city police are subjecting suspects to a pricey multi drug screening test, which costs ₹500 per test.

“I have written to 22 health care institutions in the city to do the tests at free of cost for the police,” he said. The city police propose to subject 1,000 suspects per month to multi drug test

On drug awareness, Mr. Jain said the city police have so far reached out to 98,043 students and 9,533 teachers from 228 educational institutions.

The city police have planned to reach out to a total of 1.5 lakh students and 15,485 teachers from 288 educational institutions in the city.

“We are getting good information from students and teachers,” he said.

The city police have carried out four surprise checks of 1,043 petty shops operating within 100 metres of educational institutions and fined owners of 215 shops that were found selling cigarettes, which is among gateways to drugs consumption., Mr. Jain said.

