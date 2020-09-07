More beds sought forCOVID-19 patients

MANGALURU

07 September 2020 23:22 IST

Dakshina Kannada Congress Committee staged a dharna in front of the Government Wenlock Hospital here on Monday alleging that the State government has failed to provide enough ventilators and beds to COVID-19 patients in hospitals in Dakshina Kannada.

It demanded that Minister for Health and Family Welfare B. Sriramulu resign immediately as, according to the party, the government has failed to manage the COVID-19 situation effectively.

Speaking on the occasion, MLC and president of the committee K. Harish Kumar said that 120 ICU beds, 117 ventilator beds and 611 high oxygen beds in nine private hospitals and the Government Wenlock Hospital treating COVID-19 patients in the district are now full. Hence, patients who required treatment in ICUs are running from pillar to post, he added.

The MLC said that as all ICU beds in Wenlock Hospital are full, patients are approaching private hospitals where ICU beds are also full. Hence, patients who required emergency treatment in ICUs are risking their lives. The government should immediately arrange for more beds in hospitals, he said.

The former MLAs J.R. Lobo and B.A. Mohiuddin Bava and the former MLC Ivan D’Souza spoke.