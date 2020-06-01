Mangaluru

More beds planned

District in-charge Secretary M. Maheshwara Rao said on Monday that more hospital beds would be arranged for treating persons suffering from COVID-19 and related problems in Udupi district.

Chairing a review meeting here, Mr. Rao said that the necessary number of doctors and staff would be provided for this.

Besides providing ventilator facility in the taluk government hospitals, the district administration should identify private hospitals having ventilator facilities so that their services could be utilised.

The district administration should give importance to instruments being used for the treatment of COVID-19 patients. It should give necessary training to the staff treating these patients.

Gram panchayats should be given information on those who had returned to villages from other States. They should keep an eye on those under home quarantine in the villages, Mr. Rao said.

