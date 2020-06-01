More beds planned

District in-charge Secretary M. Maheshwara Rao said on Monday that more hospital beds would be arranged for treating persons suffering from COVID-19 and related problems in Udupi district.
Chairing a review meeting here, Mr. Rao said that the necessary number of doctors and staff would be provided for this.
Besides providing ventilator facility in the taluk government hospitals, the district administration should identify private hospitals having ventilator facilities so that their services could be utilised.
The district administration should give importance to instruments being used for the treatment of COVID-19 patients. It should give necessary training to the staff treating these patients.
Gram panchayats should be given information on those who had returned to villages from other States. They should keep an eye on those under home quarantine in the villages, Mr. Rao said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism