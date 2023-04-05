ADVERTISEMENT

4 arrested on charge of assaulting youth for talking to girl from another community

April 05, 2023 03:41 pm | Updated 04:33 pm IST - MANGALURU

Four Hindus allegedly confronted the complainant, a Muslim, for interacting with a Christian girl

The Hindu Bureau

The complainant, Mohammed Jahir, had travelled with a Christian girl in a bus to Charmadi-Kakkinje village in Belthangady taluk of Dakshina Kannada district in Karnataka.  | Photo Credit: For representation only

Dakshina Kannada police have arrested four persons on the charge of assaulting a youth for talking to a girl from another community. The alleged assault occurred in Charmadi-Kakkinje village of Belthangady taluk on April 4.

The police said the arrested persons are Dinesh and Nitesh, both from Totattady village, Avinash from Somanthadkka village and Sachin from Mundaje village.

The complainant, Mohammed Jahir, said that he travelled with a Christian girl in a bus plying to Charmadi-Kakkinje village. Soon after they got down from the bus in the village around 5 p.m., the accused persons questioned Jahir for interacting with the girl. When Jahir, in turn, questioned their conduct, the accused allegedly assaulted him.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The police rushed to the spot and took the accused into custody. Jahir was treated as out-patient at the government hospital in Belthangady.

A video clip showing bystanders asking the accused persons not to harm Jahir went viral on social media.

Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police Vikram Amathe said the complainant (Jahir), the girl and the accused persons are from the same area, and know each other.

The four arrested persons have been accused of offences punishable under Sections 323 (voluntary causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US