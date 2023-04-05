4 arrested on charge of assaulting youth for talking to girl from another community

April 05, 2023 03:41 pm | Updated 03:48 pm IST - MANGALURU

Dakshina Kannada police have arrested four persons on the charge of assaulting a youth for talking to a girl from another community. The alleged assault occurred in Charmadi-Kakkinje village of Belthangady taluk on April 4.

The police said the arrested persons are Dinesh and Nitesh, both from Totattady village, Avinash from Somanthadkka village and Sachin from Mundaje village.

The complainant, Mohammed Jahir, said that he travelled with a Christian girl in a bus plying to Charmadi-Kakkinje village. Soon after they got down from the bus in the village around 5 p.m., the accused persons questioned Jahir for interacting with the girl. When Jahir, in turn, questioned their conduct, the accused allegedly assaulted him.

The police rushed to the spot and took the accused into custody. Jahir was treated as out-patient at the government hospital in Belthangady.

A video clip showing bystanders asking the accused persons not to harm Jahir went viral on social media.

Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police Vikram Amathe said the complainant (Jahir), the girl and the accused persons are from the same area, and know each other.

The four arrested persons have been accused of offences punishable under Sections 323 (voluntary causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.