HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

4 arrested on charge of assaulting youth for talking to girl from another community

Four Hindus allegedly confronted the complainant, a Muslim, for interacting with a Christian girl

April 05, 2023 03:41 pm | Updated 03:48 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
The complainant, Mohammed Jahir, had travelled with a Christian girl in a bus to Charmadi-Kakkinje village in Belthangady taluk of Dakshina Kannada district in Karnataka. 

The complainant, Mohammed Jahir, had travelled with a Christian girl in a bus to Charmadi-Kakkinje village in Belthangady taluk of Dakshina Kannada district in Karnataka.  | Photo Credit: For representation only

Dakshina Kannada police have arrested four persons on the charge of assaulting a youth for talking to a girl from another community. The alleged assault occurred in Charmadi-Kakkinje village of Belthangady taluk on April 4.

The police said the arrested persons are Dinesh and Nitesh, both from Totattady village, Avinash from Somanthadkka village and Sachin from Mundaje village.

The complainant, Mohammed Jahir, said that he travelled with a Christian girl in a bus plying to Charmadi-Kakkinje village. Soon after they got down from the bus in the village around 5 p.m., the accused persons questioned Jahir for interacting with the girl. When Jahir, in turn, questioned their conduct, the accused allegedly assaulted him.

The police rushed to the spot and took the accused into custody. Jahir was treated as out-patient at the government hospital in Belthangady.

A video clip showing bystanders asking the accused persons not to harm Jahir went viral on social media.

Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police Vikram Amathe said the complainant (Jahir), the girl and the accused persons are from the same area, and know each other.

The four arrested persons have been accused of offences punishable under Sections 323 (voluntary causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

Related stories

Related Topics

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 / freedom of religion / religion and belief

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.