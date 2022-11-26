Moral policing in Mangaluru: Male student thrashed for travelling in bus with girl of another faith

November 26, 2022 11:14 am | Updated 11:15 am IST - MANGALURU

A group of four to five persons have been accused of abusing and thrashing a male college student inside a private bus and forcing him to alight from the bus for travelling regularly with a girl student of another faith in the city on November 24.

The girl travelling with him is said to be his classmate. It is suspected that the attackers were from a Hindutva group.

In a complaint filed with the Mangaluru East Police, the victim Sayyed Rasheem Umar, 20, a student at a private education institute in Karkala, Udupi district said he was travelling in Padmambika bus from Karkala to Mangaluru via Nitte when the group of men suddenly rushed into the bus at about 4 p.m. at Nanthoor Junction in the city. The group also abused him, issued a life threat if he revealed the matter to anybody and forced him to alight from the bus. They thrashed him using canes and sticks, the student said.

The police have registered a case in this connection under Sections 323, 324, 504, 506 read with Section 34 of the Indian Penal Code and are searching for the accused.

Responding to a tweet on the same incident, the Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Alok Kumar tweeted on November 25: “Appropriate action is being taken regarding the incident.”

Past incident

It may be recalled that in another incident of ‘moral policing’ in the city on October 21, 2022, the Kankanady police had arrested four persons of a Hindutva organisation on the charge of assaulting a 27-year-old man belonging to a minority community, by dragging him out of a private bus bound to Bengaluru as the youth was found travelling with a girl of another faith.

The police said that an activist of a right-wing organisation, who had come to deliver a parcel to the booking office of the private bus near KSRTC bus stand at Bejai, had heard about Mohammed Irfan, 27, travelling with a 27-year-old Hindu woman hailing from Kalasa in Chikkamagaluru, on October 21 night.

When the bus reached Naguri in the city, a group of activists blocked the way and went inside. Mr. Irfan claimed before the activists that his name was Ravi Kumar. After finding out his actual identity, the activists dragged Mr. Irfan out of the bus and rained down blows on him, the police said.

Based on a complaint by Mr. Irfan, the Kankanady police arrested Shivaraj, 28, Ganesh, 35, both from Attavar in the city; Dhanush, 22, of Manjeshwar in Kasaragod district of Kerala; and Micheal Kishore, 24, of Talapady in Mangaluru.