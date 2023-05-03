ADVERTISEMENT

Moral policing in Karnataka: 4 arrested for assaulting college student in Puttur

May 03, 2023 10:51 am | Updated 11:33 am IST - MANGALURU

The complainant was drinking juice with girl students of his college

The Hindu Bureau

The alleged assault on the student took place near the bus stand in Puttur, in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka, on May 2, 2023. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

In yet another incident of suspected moral policing, a college student was allegedly assaulted by a few persons in Puttur in Dakshina Kannada district for drinking juice with girl students of his college in a shop near Puttur bus stand on May 2. Puttur Town police have arrested four persons.

The police said Mohammed Parees, a student of a government college at Kabaka in Puttur, was having juice when an autorickshaw driver and his associates called him aside and allegedly assaulted him. Mr. Parees was treated for his injuries at a hospital in Puttur and he is safe, police said

Following a complaint by Mr. Parees, Puttur Town police registered a case under Sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting with deadly weapon), 365 (kidnapping), 504 (intentional insult), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code against the accused.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Karnataka / Mangalore

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US