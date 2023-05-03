HamberMenu
Moral policing in Karnataka: 4 arrested for assaulting college student in Puttur

The complainant was drinking juice with girl students of his college

May 03, 2023 10:51 am | Updated 11:33 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
The alleged assault on the student took place near the bus stand in Puttur, in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka, on May 2, 2023.

The alleged assault on the student took place near the bus stand in Puttur, in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka, on May 2, 2023. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

In yet another incident of suspected moral policing, a college student was allegedly assaulted by a few persons in Puttur in Dakshina Kannada district for drinking juice with girl students of his college in a shop near Puttur bus stand on May 2. Puttur Town police have arrested four persons.

The police said Mohammed Parees, a student of a government college at Kabaka in Puttur, was having juice when an autorickshaw driver and his associates called him aside and allegedly assaulted him. Mr. Parees was treated for his injuries at a hospital in Puttur and he is safe, police said

Following a complaint by Mr. Parees, Puttur Town police registered a case under Sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting with deadly weapon), 365 (kidnapping), 504 (intentional insult), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code against the accused.

