Moral policing: Five persons arrested for abusing and harassing medicos in Karkala

August 03, 2023 12:57 am | Updated 12:57 am IST - MANGALURU

In yet another moral policing incident in the coastal belt which came to light on Wednesday, six medicos were allegedly harassed and abused by a group of youth at Karkala in Udupi district a few days ago.

The Karkala Rural police have arrested five persons in this connection.

According to the police, six medicos of a medical college in Mangaluru, including the vice-principal, had been to Kalasa in Chikkamagaluru district in a car. Of them, three were Hindu women and the other three were Muslim men.

ADVERTISEMENT

While they were returning to Mangaluru on July 29 afternoon, a group of youth followed the car from SK (South Kanara) border. They waylaid the car near Kuntalpady and abused the men for taking women from another community on a tour. The three women were also abused and the youth attempted to misbehave with the women.

The medicos, comprising teachers and postgraduate students, questioned the conduct of the youth and a woman called 112 emergency response support system to report about the incident

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Karkala, Aravind Kalagujje and Karkala Circle Inspector T. D. Nagaraj went to the spot and took the five youth into their custody.

Following a complaint by the woman, the police arrested Santhosh Nandalike, 29, Karthik Poojary, 23, Sunil Moolya, 28, Sandeep Poojary, 30, and Sujith Safaliga, 28. They were booked for offences under Section 341 (wrongful restraint), 354 (assault to women with intent to outrage modesty of women) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of Indian Penal Code.

They were produced before the jurisdictional magistrate, who granted them bail.

The police said the accused are said be Hindu Jagarana Vedike activists and the police are verifying it.

The incident at Karkala was the eighth moral policing incident reported in undivided Dakshina Kannada this year and sixth one reported since the Congress government came to power in the State in May.

On Tuesday, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah went on record at Mangaluru International Airport that the government will not allow anybody to take law into their hands and moral policing will be sternly dealt with.

Dakshina Kannada In-charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao went on record that communal forces were responsible for moral policing and they were attempting to tarnish the image of coastal districts and also the Congress government to depict the Congress government in poor light. “We will continue to take tough action against these groups,” he told reporters at Mangaluru International Airport.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT