Moot Green Parliament raises awareness on environmental issues among students

MANGALURU

05 October 2021 18:57 IST

A moot Green Parliament aimed at raising awareness on environmental conservation as well as parliamentary proceedings among students was organised by Kudremukh Wildlife Division of the Forest Department in collaboration with Rostrum Speakers Club of Alvas Educational Institutions in Moodbidri on Tuesday.

Students from seven colleges in Dakshina Kannada representing various Ministerial portfolios in Parliament discussed the issues relating to environment ranging from biodiversity conservation, road widening projects, felling trees, human-animal conflicts to the use of chemical fertilisers. The Biological Diversity Bill 2002 was passed with three amendments in Parliament. According to the Bill, a national biodiversity authority and a State biodiversity board will be constituted.

Refuting the charge by Leaders of the Opposition that artificial cultivation of medicinal plants will lead to decline in medicinal values, the Health Minister said that mass cultivation using tissue culture will not only help regenerate potency but will also help retain the vast tracts of forest area intact. He said that only 25% of medicinal value will be lost in the process which is negligible.

Another leader said that steps have been taken to preserve Nagabana and Devara Kaadu in their original forms instead of confining them only to ritualistic practices.

Feeding wildlife became a hot topic during the session with many saying that feeding birds and animals will do more damage than good, like irregular pattern of food consumption, loss of nutrition and weakening their hunting abilities that may amount to animal cruelty.

Inaugurating the programme earlier, Mangaluru City North MLA Y. Bharath Shetty said that legislation enacted with the sole purpose of preserving forest areas without obstructing the rights of forest-dwellers should not be misused at any cost.

Deputy Conservator of Forest, Kudremukh Wildlife Division, P. Ruthren said that responsible youth have a pivotal role to play in conserving environment.

Presiding over the inaugural, Moodbidri MLA Umanath Kotian said that the Opposition and the ruling party should always involve in business with true concern for the people, rather just to protect their interests.

Mangaluru Circle Chief Conservator of Forests Prakash Natelkar and Alvas Foundation Chairman M. Mohan Alva were present.