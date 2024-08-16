Moonisha Durbar to exhibit paintings at Prasad Gallery

City-based artist Moonisha Halima Durbar will present her “Hayati by Moonisha” solo art exhibition at the Prasad Art Gallery in Ballal Bagh from August 18 to August 20. The exhibition will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The exhibition will feature some of Ms. Durbar’s finest works, showcasing a vibrant array of colours and textures. Over the past 15 years, painting has been her pride and joy, with her expertise in capturing the serene beauty of nature, mosques, symmetrical architecture, abstract forms, and textures, all brought to life through acrylics, said a release.

Ms. Durbar began to pursue painting with dedication during her college days at Prasad Art Gallery and refined her talents under the guidance of mentors Asha Shetty and Renuka. “I eagerly look forward to welcoming art lovers to this celebration of art and creativity,” she said. For updates and more about the artist’s journey, visit her website www.moonisha.com.