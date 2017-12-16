Moodbidri man chosen for Press Club Award

The man who converted his physical disability to his advantage has been chosen for the Mangaluru Press Club Award-2017.

Ganesh Kamath from Moodbidri, who lost both the arms due to an electric shock in 2001 while doing a floodlight arrangement at Karkala, has now become a successful entrepreneur running G.K. Decorators.

From catering to small functions and marriages, Mr. Kamath has now grown to make arrangements for mega events like the recently concluded Dharma Samsad at Udupi, said a release from the Club here.

A committee selected Mr. Kamath for the award, being given for the third year.

The award carries ₹10,001 purse, citation and memento.

When the going gets tough...

Life was not cakewalk for 41-year-old Kamath who grew up in poverty and had to discontinue studies after the 7th standard.

He began working for pandal entrepreneurs at the age of 12 and lost his arms in 2001 at Karkala, which also took away his job.

He began renting out music system for marriage and other programmes, which has now grown in sizes and offers job to about 45 persons.

Club Secretary Ibrahim Adkasthala said the award would be presented on January 6 at Urwa Church Hall during the Press Club Day.