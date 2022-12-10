Moodbidri gears to host 25th International Cultural Jamboree of Scouts and Guides

December 10, 2022 08:26 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - MANGALURU

Known for the thousand pillar Jain Basadi, Moodbidri town in Dakshina Kannada is gearing up to host the 25th International Cultural Jamboree of the Scouts and Guides for a week from December 21.

According to M. Mohan Alva, Dakshina Kannada District Chief Commissioner, Bharat Scouts and Guides, an international jamboree is being organised in India for the first time. The theme of the jamboree is ‘Culture for Youth Solidarity’.

Organised by Alva’s Education Foundation, Moodbidri, which is headed by Dr. Alva, the week-long activities will be held at various locations on the 100 acre campus of the foundation.

Briefing presspersons in Moodbidri on Saturday, after showing the preparations for the jamboree, Dr. Alva said that 50,000 students, who are Scouts, Guides, Rovers and Rangers, have registered for participating in the jamboree. In addition, their 10,000 trainees will attend the event. Besides 3,000 volunteers will be on duty during the event and prior to the event. The participants will include students, trainees from 10 other countries.

The teams of students and trainees will begin arriving at the campus from December 15 onwards, he said.

He said that the cultural programmes will be held from 5 p.m. to 8.30 p.m. simultaneously on 10 stages at different locations in the campus. The programmes have been bifurcated as those meant for children and for the public.

The participating students will exhibit their various adventure skills, talents and culture beside rendering community service in the area.

Dr. Alva said that five melas on the themes – agriculture and horticulture, science, books, art and culture, and food – will be an added attraction at the jamboree.

Scientists from ISRO, DRDO, IISc., and HAL will involve themselves in the science mela which also includes stargazing.

The participants will be freely accommodated in 20 hostels of the foundation and served free food.

There will be an exhibition of 300 photographs taken by well-known photographers. In addition there will be magic shows by noted magicians for children and public.

He said that the event might cost ₹30 crore to ₹35 crore. In that the government has promised to release ₹10 crore. The remaining amount will be raised through donors and well-wishers.