Months after accident, vehicle traced and seized

In the case of a hit-and-run accident that claimed a woman’s life in 2019, the district police on Friday seized a vehicle owned by a prominent right-wing leader in the district.

The police also arrested a person said to have been driving the vehicle when the incident occurred. The vehicle was owned by Arun Kumar Puthila, a right-wing leader in Puttur.

Sumathi, 48, died of injuries when she was hit by an unknown vehicle at Nettana, Bilinele village in Kadaba police limits, on September 9, 2019.

The vehicle was traced by the Puttur Rural Circle police team on Friday, and was seized, the police said in a communique. Prashanth, who was said to be driving the vehicle, was arrested.

Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police B.M. Laxmi Prasad said that the case was cracked with the help of CCTV footage and call records during the incident.

Prashanth was employed as a driver by Mr. Puthila, he said.