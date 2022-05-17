Monthly meeting to address grievances of differently abled

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra on Monday said meeting will be held every 3rd Monday of the month to redress issues concerning differently abled persons.

Chairing a grievance redressal meeting of differently abled persons on Monday, Dr. Rajendra said all grievances and issues concerning them should be resolved during these meetings. These meetings will be chaired by the Deputy Commissioner, he said.

Dr. Rajendra asked District Disabled Welfare Officer Gopal Krishna to ensure that all village rehabilitation workers (VRWs) and multipurpose rehabilitation workers (MRWs) attend the meetings. The VRWs and MRWs can attend these meeting online using computers available at the office of Child Development Project Officer or through Zoom app.

Stressing on timely redressal of grievances and issues of the differently abled persons, the Deputy Commissioner said government programmes for welfare of differently abled should reach out to all eligible beneficiaries. The State government has hiked the monthly stipend to mentally challenged persons to ₹1,400. Subsistence allowance for children has been hiked to ₹2,000, he said.

Organisations working for differently abled persons should be called for the grievance redressal meetings. If these meetings are not held every month, disciplinary action will be taken against the District Disabled Welfare Officer, he warned.

Dakshina Kannada District Disabled Association President Muralidhar Nayak and representatives from Saanidhya Residential School and Training Centre for Mentally Challenged, Chetana Child Development Centre and St. Agnes Special School, attended the meeting.