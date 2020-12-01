Month-long active TB case detection drive to start on December 1

Mangaluru

01 December 2020 00:23 IST

A month-long active tuberculosis detection drive will be taken up across Dakshina Kannada and other parts of the State from Tuesday.

District Tuberculosis Officer Bhadruddin told reporters on Monday that active TB detection drives are held in January and June every year. Because of COVID-19 and related restrictions, the drive could not be held in June this year. It is being taken up now.

Dr. Bhadruddin said the objective of the exercise was to identify tuberculosis among the vulnerable sections of the population, which includes those who have tested positive for TB previously. Officials will test people with co-morbidities, namely HIV and diabetes, the malnourished, and alcoholics. Tribal people, who are susceptible to TB infection, will also be tested.

As many as 1,398 health workers, including ASHAs and ANMs, will be involved in the exercise. Two health workers will form a team that will screen 500 people. As many as 699 teams have been formed, he said.

District Health and Family Welfare Officer Ramachandra Bairy said those found positive for TB during the drive would be given treatment for a week at the District TB Centre on the Government Wenlock Hospital premises. Arrangements will be made for the continuation of treatment at the primary health centre closest to the house of the patient. An amount of ₹500 will be credited to the victim or his family member’s bank account every month for a period of six months, and this will cover the cost of providing nutritious food to the patient, he said.

The number of active TB cases in the district was 3,500 in 2018 and 3,240 in 2019. So far, the count is at 2,000 this year, Dr. Bhadruddin said.