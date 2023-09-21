HamberMenu
Montek Singh Ahluwalia to deliver lecture in Udupi on September 24

September 21, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Montek Singh Ahluwalia

Montek Singh Ahluwalia | Photo Credit:

The former Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission Montek Singh Ahluwalia will deliver a lecture on ‘New challenges for our development in the next 25 years’, in Udupi on September 24.

The lecture has been organised at Udupi Town Hall at 3 p.m. as part of ‘Tallur lecture series’, according to Rajaram Tallur, a trustee of the trust.

He told presspersons in Udupi on Thursday that the Kannada version of Mr. Ahluwalia’s book titled Backstage - The Story Behind India’s High Growth Years will be released on the occasion by Mr. Ahluwalia. Mr. Tallur himself translated it to Kannada as M Document in four months starting from this January.

He said M.S. Sriram, a faculty member at the Centre for Public Policy, Indian Institute of Management Bangalore will participate in an interaction programme with Mr. Ahluwalia on the occasion and will also talk on the translated work M Document. Those who want to participate in this programme can get a pass by calling the mobile numbers: 9845548478 or 9538855776.

Prominent persons such as veteran journalist P. Sainath, writer and critic Rahamat Tarikere and Marathi film director Nagraj Manjule have delivered their lecture in the series earlier.

