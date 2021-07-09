Monsoon revives in Karnataka, widespread rains predicted till July 13

Coastal region has been receiving rain since July 8 night

South West Monsoon, which had been playing hide and seek for about two days, finally appeared to have revived in coastal Karnataka. The area has been receiving rain since July 8 night.

The continuous rains have ended almost 20 days of summer-like situation. Streams began filling with water thereby increasing water levels in major rivers that had witnessed a drastic reduction in flow in the last fortnight.

Canals and drains are filling up.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its July 9 bulletin has predicted widespread rains over entire Karnataka, with fairly widespread rains in North Interior Karnataka till July 13. The region would also witness thunderstorms during the period, IMD said.

Continuous rains brought down the maximum temperature in the coast to around 28 degree Celsius and minimum to around 22 degree Celsius during the last 24 hours.

The coast is expected to receive rains for some more days.