Moms celebrate Women’s Day with beach cleaning programme

The beach clean up under way during the ‘Women’s Day Out’ celebration at Panambur beach, in Mangaluru. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

March 15, 2022 00:32 IST

Moms of Mangalore, a community catering to over 38,000 mothers of the coastal region in association with Decathlon and Panambur Beach Association organised ‘Women’s Day Out’ along with Beach Cleanup drive at Panambur beach on Sunday morning.

The objective of the drive was to create awareness among people to keep beaches clean, safeguard the environment and inculcate the habit of respecting coastlines which in turn nurtures marine biodiversity, said a release. Close to 600 kg of thrash was collected by the participants, most of it gutka packets, beer bottles, ice cream cups, snacks packs and the like.

Participants were provided with trash bags and protective gloves while they removed waste and non-biodegradable materials littered on the beaches including segregation of food articles and plastic bottles. The collected waste was put in garbage bags and handed over to MCC for appropriate waste disposal.

Shilpa Shreyas and Swetha Kamath led the initiative along with Preethika from Decathlon. The team at MOM said the cleanliness drive has created awareness among mothers and hoped they would continue along with their kids to take the initiative to keep the coastal environment clean.

The drive ended with laughter yoga, fun contests, lucky draw for the participants and a power packed Zumba session by ZIN Shruthi of Club Studios 6.