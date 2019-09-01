Mangaluru

Moily writing autobiography and a novel

It will be released by January next year

Former Chief Minister M. Veerappa Moily said on Saturday he is writing an autobiography and a novel.

A poet and novelist, Mr. Moily said his autobiography, expected to run into 500 to 600 pages, would chart the course of his life from birth to the present, and it would be released by January next year, he said.

Mr. Moily refused to divulge more information about the novel he was writing except for saying that he had selected the title for it and it would be a “socio-biological novel.”

