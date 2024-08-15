Moily stresses the importance of nurturing a culture of fearless freedom among youngsters

Former Chief Minister M. Veerappa Moily on Thursday, August 15, emphasised the importance of nurturing a culture of fearless freedom among individuals, communities, and the nation.

Speaking at the 78th Independence Day celebrations organised by Alva’s Education Foundation in Moodbidri, he urged everyone to build a united, economically strong, and socially harmonious country.

Mr. Moily warned the youth against compromising their freedom and highlighted the need for a culture that aligns with nature. He spoke of India’s unity in diversity and called for dedication to nation-building, underscoring the significance of the national flag and the constitution.

Praising the elders for establishing a strong foundation for India’s democracy, Mr. Moily commended Foundation Chairman M. Mohan Alva for his significant contributions to education.

Moily shared his joy at the disciplined flag salute and mentioned his ongoing work on ‘Vishwa Samskruthiya Mahayana’, emphasising that culture should be in harmony with nature.

Mr. Alva, Karnataka Scouts and Guides Chief Commissioner P.G.R. Sindhia, entrepreneur K. Sripathy Bhat, and others were present. A gathering of over 15,000 people, including staff, students, parents, and well-wishers, witnessed the event.

