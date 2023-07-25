ADVERTISEMENT

Mohammad Nayeem Momin takes charge as Registrar (administration) of Mangalore University

July 25, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Mohammad Nayeem Momin took charge as the 17th Registrar (administration) of Mangalore University. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Mohammad Nayeem Momin, a senior scale Karnataka Administrative Service (KAS) official, took charge as the 17th Registrar (administration) of Mangalore University on Tuesday. The incumbent C.K. Kishore Kumar handed over charge to him.

Hailing from Bagalkot district, Mr. Momin earlier served as the Assistant Commissioner in Bidar and Hassan. He was also the Under Secretary to the State government.

Mr. Kumar was the Registrar (administration) since April 2021. He will return to his parent department in the university and will continue as Director, Department of Physical Education, a release from the university said.

Acting Vice-Chancellor of the university Jayaraj Amin was present on the occasion.

