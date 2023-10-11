Mogaveera Sangha gears up to celebrate Uchchila Dasara from October 15

October 11, 2023 12:29 am | Updated 12:29 am IST - MANGALURU

The Dakshina Kannada Mogaveera Mahajana Sangha will celebrate Uchchila Dasara 2023 at the Mahalkshmi temple in an orderly manner and avoid extravaganza, said Mogaveera community leader G. Shankar, who led the complete temple renovation last year.

Mr. Shankar told reporters at Uchchila on Monday that idols of Nava Durges and goddess Sharada will be installed at the Shalini Dr. G. Shankar Auditorium, next to the temple on October 15 and pujas will continue to be offered till October 24.

Deputy Commissioner K. Vidyakumari would inaugurate the Uchchila Dasara 2023 at 10 a.m. on October 15.

On the same day, the Anna Chatra (dining hall) and guest house, built at an estimated cost of ₹4 crore would also be inaugurated at 10.15 a.m., Mr. Shankar said.

The chatra was built following lack of space at the auditorium to provide lunch to devotees every day while the guest house was built to facilitate stay of devotees at the temple complex. The ground floor of the building would be used to provide lunch while 27 rooms on the first floor would accommodate guests.

During the Uchchila Dasara, several programmes, including exhibitions, book shows, exhibition of fishing equipment, Yuva Dasara etc. Silver crown, golden Bootai fish necklace and a Silver Tamboori would be offered to Goddess Mahalakshmi. Various religious rituals, including Chandika Homa, Bhajans, Samoohika Kumkumarchane, cultural programmes, etc., would be conducted, Mr. Shankar said.

Some of the attractions include performance of Shatha Veenavallari with playing of 151 Veenas by V. Pavan B. Achar and his team on October 19 from 4.30 p.m.

The NH 66 stretch from Padubidri to Kaup Light House would be illuminated during the 10 days.

A Shobha Yatre will be conducted on October 24 from the temple to Yermal Janardhana Swamy temple and from there to Kaup Light House where the idols would be immersed. Over 50 tableaux, Tiger Dance troupes etc., would be part of the Shobha Yatre.

Mr. Shankar requested shopkeepers and residents along the Shobha Yatre route to decorate their buildings as done last year.