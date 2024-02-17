GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Modi’s model of development is fake, says Surjewala

February 17, 2024 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Karnataka in-charge Randeep Surjewala speaking at a State-level Congress convention in Mangaluru on Saturday, February 17.

Karnataka in-charge Randeep Surjewala speaking at a State-level Congress convention in Mangaluru on Saturday, February 17. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

The Congress in-charge for Karnataka Randeep Surjewala said here on Saturday, February 17, that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s model of development is “fake” and the Karnataka model of development of the Congress will usher in progress.

Addressing a State-level convention of the Congress leaders and its elected representatives here, he said that Mr. Modi during the last year’s Assembly campaign mocked the guarantee schemes of the Congress and said that they were not feasible. But now Congress has made it a reality by setting aside ₹52,000 crores per annum for the implementation of the schemes.

He said that Mr. Modi is now trying to go for the guarantee model adopted by the Congress.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said that the party is hopeful of winning at least 20 seats in the coming Lok Sabha election.

He asked party workers not to lose hopes just because the Congress could win only two seats in the Assembly election in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts.

Referring to the Janata Dal (Secular) president H.D. Deve Gowda he said that Mr. Gowda who had once announced that he would quit the country if Mr. Modi became the Prime Minister has now joined hands with Mr. Modi to face the Lok Sabha election.

“Our government presented a historic Budget yesterday. I have been in the House for the last 35 years and I haven’t seen any Opposition walk out during a Budget presentation. The people of BJP and JD(S) have not only insulted the democratic process but also the people of the State. Congress will be in power for five years no matter what tricks the Opposition plays.”

He asked party workers to seek votes based on the implementation of guarantee schemes of the State government.

