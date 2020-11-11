Modified traffic plan eases movement of vehicles

The city police had issued a ban order as MSCL is taking up underground drainage and road development work

After motorists expressed their anguish, the city police made some changes to traffic movement that eased traffic issues in the central business district area here on Tuesday.

With Mangalore Smart City Limited (MSCL) taking up the underground drainage and road development works at the busy Hampankatta Junction, the city police had banned movement of vehicles across the junction and announced alternative vehicle movement plans that drew the ire of people.

While netizens said that the city needs to introduce helicopter service and posted images showing the way motorists were made to move in a circular way, others made calls to Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyas Kamath to express their anguish over the way traffic was diverted.

This led Mr. Kamath for call for an emergency meeting of the city police, MSCL and other officials on Monday evening where he directed them to take steps to smoothen traffic flow.

On Tuesday morning, a ramp was placed to connect the Old Service Bus Stand with the Mulky Sundaram Shetty (Light House Hill) Road. Vehicles going to Ambedkar (Jyothi) Circle from the Clock Tower were made to take a left turn at the Hampankatta Junction and then take a right turn towards the Old Service Bus Stand and reach the Light House Hill Road. Vehicles from K.S. Rao Road to State Bank of India bus terminus were diverted towards Sharavu Mahaganapati Temple and Ganapathi High School Road to reach the terminus via the Clock Tower. The earlier entry from K.S. Rao Road to Panje Mangeshrao Road was closed.

“I used this modified route this morning and traffic is moving smoothly,” Mr. Kamath said. “People who had called me yesterday expressing their anguish are calling back to appreciate the modified traffic movement plan,” he added. There will be normal traffic movement on the Sharada School Road and the Vittoba Temple Road from Wednesday, he added. Mr. Kamath regretted the inconvenience caused to motorists.