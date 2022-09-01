Modi to interact with BJP leaders today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with prominent leaders of the BJP from the State before leaving here after his official programme scheduled at Goldfinch City Grounds, on National Highway 66 (linking Kerala-Karnataka-Goa) at Bangra Kuluru in the city, according to sources in the BJP.

They said that Mr. Modi will arrive at the international airport here at 12.55 p.m. and return from the airport at 4.20 p.m. After landing, he will fly to the New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA) premises at Panambur, also on the highway, in a helicopter. He will reach Bangra Kuluru from NMPA by road and address a gathering at 1.30 p.m.

After attending the programme, Mr. Modi will return to NMPA. A meeting with the State leaders of the party has been scheduled at the Customs lounge of NMPA before the Prime Minister takes the helicopter to reach the airport.

It will be a casual meeting, the sources said, as it will not be possible for the Prime Minister to interact with all the leaders at the venue of the programme.

As it will be an official programme, the former Chief Ministers B. S. Yediyurappa, D.V. Sadananda Gowda and Jagadish Shettar and some other leaders from the party will not be on the stage. It will not be possible for the Prime Minister to talk to the leaders during the arrival or at the venue of the programme.

Hence, an informal meeting has been arranged at NMPA, the sources said and added that it will not be a meeting of any committee of the party. The meeting is likely to be held between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is likely to be the part of the meeting, the sources added.

Meanwhile, Mr. Bommai will arrive at the airport here at 9 a.m. on Friday. As per the tour programme of the Chief Minister, the slot between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. has been reserved.