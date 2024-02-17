Modi only promoting corporate sector, alleges Siddaramaiah

February 17, 2024 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - MANGALURU

Talking about Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he is not in favour of the poor, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah alleged here on Saturday, February 17, that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government led by Mr. Modi brought down the corporate tax to 22.5% from 30% during the tenure of United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government led by Manmohan Singh.

Addressing a State-level convention of the Congress leaders and its elected representatives here, Mr. Siddaramaiah alleged that Mr. Modi only increased taxes for the poor and strived to grow only the corporate sector. On the other hand, the Congress government in Karnataka through its guarantee schemes has come to the rescue of poor people, he said.

The Chief Minister reiterated that though Karnataka stood second in the country after Maharashtra in the collection of taxes, the devolution of taxes from the Central government stood at ₹13 per ₹100 collected as taxes in the State. Of about ₹4.30 lakh crore taxes collected in the State during 2023-24, the Union government paid only ₹50,257 crore to Karnataka. “Is it not an injustice?,” he asked.

Mr. Siddaramaiah repeatedly said that Karnataka’s Finance Commission share was reduced by 1.07% from 4.71% in the 14th Finance Commission to 3.64% in the 15th Finance Commission. Hence, the 15th Finance Commission in its interim report had recommended a special grant of ₹5,495 crore to the State.

But, in the final report, the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman removed it, he alleged.

The Chief Minister alleged that the BJP only promoted communalism, divided people on the basis of religion and caste. The fuel prices, prices of other essential commodities shot up during the last a decade rule of the NDA government in the country.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said that the Congress could not return to power in Karnataka in the 2018 Assembly election because the party did not properly enlighten people the various welfare schemes rolled out by it and projects implemented by it during 2013-18.

Former Chief Minister M. Veerappa Moily said that the BJP came to power in the country by only playing with the sentiments of people.

Various party leaders who spoke on the occasion appealed to the people and the party workers to ensure that the Congress candidates won the coming Lok Sabha election both in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi.